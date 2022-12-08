It is with great sadness that the family of Jason Micah Dixon announces his passing on Dec. 2, 2022, at the age of 46.
He was born in Nashville on Oct. 31, 1976.
Jason’s talents touched many lives. He was a skilled tile installer, completing a plethora of custom floors and showers in and around Wilson County.
He loved to cook, and savored the opportunity to prepare meals for all, from country club members to vacation Bible school students at West Hills Baptist Church, where he was a member.
Jason is survived by: his daughter, Alexandria (Evan) Hemontolor; his son, Elijah Dixon; his wife of 21 years, Carrie Vance Dixon; his father, Steve Dixon (Karen Vaughn); his sister, Stephanie Dixon (David Reyes); his sister, Lauren Bowling; and his nephews, Drew Young and Connor Young.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Bevill Bowling, and his infant son, Micah Lewis Dixon.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Jonas Taylor officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Friday after 11 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
