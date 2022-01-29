Javier Hernandez passed away on Jan. 26, 2022, at age 56.
The funeral mass, conducted by James Panackal, is at 11 am. on Saturday at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, located at 300 S. Tarver Ave. in Lebanon. The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Luis Javier Hernandez was born in Mexico City to Teresa Miranda Hernandez and Amado Hernandez.
He was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church.
He worked for Cracker Barrel as an information technology director.
He enjoyed being with his family, golfing, all things Star Wars and watching soccer games.
He had a passion for learning many languages and challenging himself and those around him.
He was an inspiration to those around him and always had a way of motivating people to be their best selves.
Mr. Hernandez is survived by: his wife, Gabriela Hernandez; daughters, Karla Hernandez, Daniela Hernandez; brother, Jorge Hernandez; nephews and niece, Eduardo Sanchez, Santiago Sanchez, Jose Maria Sanchez, Diego Sanchez, Gloria Oseguera; and best friend, Enrique Garcia.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Teresa and Amado Hernandez.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
