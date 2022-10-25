A funeral service for Jean Coble McPeak will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Jim Hale officiating.
Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
A funeral service for Jean Coble McPeak will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Jim Hale officiating.
Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. until the service begins at Ligon & Bobo.
Mrs. McPeak, 85, of Lebanon passed away on Oct. 23, 2022.
Born on Feb. 4, 1937, in Columbia, she is the daughter of the late Sie Coble and Lizzie Stofel Roberts.
She was a homemaker and a Baptist.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan “Glenn” McPeak, on Feb. 6, 2006.
She is survived by: her step-daughter, Glenda (Pat) Phillips; step-granddaughter, Laura (Wayne) McElhiney; step-great-grandchildren, Molley McElhiney, Patrick McElhiney; and cousins, Judy Hale, Jim Hale, Billy Owen, Brenda Owen, Danny Bowling, Joyce Bowling, and David “Cookie” Arbuckle.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
