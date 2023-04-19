Jean L. Markie, 66, of L
ebanon, passed away on April 15, 2023, at Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown in Nashville.
Jean L. Markie, 66, of L
ebanon, passed away on April 15, 2023, at Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown in Nashville.
She was preceded in death by: her father, John Lyon; mother, Sarah Lyon; father and mother-in-law, William J. and Patricia L. Markie; and sisters, Janet Driver and Sarah Lyon.
She is survived by: her husband, Bill Markie; brother, John (Judy) Lyon; half-sister, Patty (Wes) Graff; brother-in-law, J.L. Driver; nephews and nieces, James Lyon, Anthony (Tina) Driver, Mark Driver, Gary (Shannon) Driver, Jan (Joey) Sisco, Jennifer (Eddie) Ray, Julie (Thomas) Smith, Keith (Herjit) Driver, Hannah Graff, Amanda Graff; along with great-nieces and nephews and many other loving family and friends.
Mrs. Markie was a member of Cooks United Methodist Church.
She graduated from Perry County High School in 1974 and studied nursing at Columbia State Community College, graduating in 1976.
She then got her bachelor of science in nursing degree from Belmont University in 1987 and graduated from Vanderbilt University in 2001 with her masters in acute care nurse practitioning.
She worked for more than 30 years at Baptist Hospital, many years at Vanderbilt and was also a nurse practitioner at Nephrology Associates.
She was an assistant professor at Cumberland University from 2010 until retiring in 2020. She was a counselor for Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society during her time at Cumberland.
She touched so many lives through nursing, teaching, being a mentor, and was a wonderful friend to all who knew her.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Partlow Funeral Chapel, located at 233 West Main St. in Lebanon, and again on Thursday at Cooks United Methodist Church, located at 7919 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., with a celebration of life service to follow at 5 p.m. Pastor Sandra Clay will officiate the services.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to Compassionate Hands by visiting www.compassionatehandstn.org online.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
