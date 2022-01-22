Jean Martin Dunklin, 93, passed away on Jan. 11, 2022, at Webb House in McMinnville, where she had made her home the past several years.
She was born on June 4, 1928, on the family farm on Sugar Flat Road, near the Tuckers Crossroads community.
She was the daughter of the late Nathan Bedford Martin and Sophronia Harlin Martin.
She was a graduate of Donelson High School and Cumberland University. She was honored by being named Who’s Who Among Colleges and Universities.
She and her husband owned the former Dunklin Drugs, located in the West Hill Shopping Center. She later became a rural letter carrier and worked in the Lebanon Post Office.
She was of the Methodist faith.
Mrs. Dunklin was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by: her husband, Frank B. Dunklin, Jr.; her second husband, Johnny Hagewood; and brother, John William Martin.
Survivors include: three children, Nancy (Dr. Harry) Burck, Frank B. (Johnnie) Dunklin III, William S. (Craig Behling) Dunklin; five granddaughters, Nancy Elizabeth (Shane) Bazzell, Frankie Beth (Michael) Del Bosco, Allison (Erwin) Tupper, Anna (Tony) Williams, Andrea (Johnathon) Hershman; and eight great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to Avalon Hospice McMinnville and the staff of Webb House McMinnville for their compassion and care.
There will be a private graveside service at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Lebanon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
