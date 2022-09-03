Jean Simpson Allison, 84, of Watertown, died on Sept. 1, 2022, at her residence.
Updated: September 3, 2022 @ 12:45 pm
Jean was a life-long member of Commerce Church of Christ.
She was a graduate of Watertown High School and attended Cumberland College.
Jean was the first woman appointed to the Wilson County Farm Services Agency, where she served several years.
She is survived by: her husband, Billy Joe Allison; daughters, Teresa Couch (and her husband, David) of Lebanon, Renee Cripps (and her husband, Jason) of McMinnville; grandchildren, Jessi Couch, Addison (Eric) Hardeman, Alex Cripps, Allison Cripps; great-grandson, Clay Hardeman; and sister, Delores Wright (and her husband, Jackie) of Watertown.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Hunter Funeral Home, with Jason Cripps officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday and from noon until the service time on Sunday.
Pallbearers are Jason Cripps, David Couch, Alex Cripps, Eric Hardeman, Greg Allison and Jack Pratt.
Interment will be held at Hunter Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Commerce Church of Christ.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
