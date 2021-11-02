Jeanette Murphy, 79, of the Statesville community, died on Oct. 29, 2021 at her home.
Born on May 27, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Walter West and Clara Mae Barnes West and was preceded in death by a grandson, Justin McKinney.
Jeanette was a retired cafeteria manager for Wilson County Schools.
She is survived by: her husband, Royce Murphy; daughters, Deborah “Debi” (Terry) Adcox of Manchester, Vickie Knopp of Statesville, Connie (Edward Asbill) McKinney of Cookeville; grandchildren, Carra Chaophasy, Nick Chaophasy, Jaden Chaophasy, Mitch Knopp, Meghann Knopp; great-granddaughter, Emily Stafford; sister, Linda (Joe Edd) Rackley of Manchester; brother, J.L. (Dorothy) West of Manchester; numerous nieces and nephews; and her caregiver, Wanda Amos.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Hunter Funeral Home, with Bobby Hale officiating. Visitation was held on Monday and will also be held from noon until 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until the service time on Wednesday.
Pallbearers are Jason and Mitchell West, Tony Carlton, Took Chaophasy, Tom Gannaway, Cody Paris, W.C. Dodd and Darrell Dodd. Interment will be held at Prosperity Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-237-9318
