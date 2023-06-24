Jeanne Rogers passed away on June 20, 2023, at the age of 94.
She was born in Lebanon on Feb. 22, 1929.
Jeanne’s life was a beautiful example of strength, compassion, and resilience.
Mrs. Rogers was preceded in death by: her loving husband, Harry Rogers; her parents, Lewis and Kate Allen Mitchell; son, Lewis Allen Rogers; brother, Francis P. Mitchell; and brothers-in-law, Johnson Cook and John L. Sweatt, Jr.
She is survived by: her devoted daughters, Susan Rogers, Dana Gwen Rogers (Gary) Nolan; grandsons, Steven Lewis (Mary Webb) Nolan, William Bret Nolan; great-grandson, Hayden Grant Nolan; sisters, Theodora “Teddy” Cook, Suzanne Sweatt; and brother, Michael Mitchell.
Jeanne’s memory will endure in the hearts of her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of loving and knowing her.
She was a lifetime devoted member of College Street/College Hills Church of Christ and enjoyed her Tuesday morning ladies class.
She was a dental assistant for Dr. Gordon Miller for 17 years and a homemaker.
She loved to garden, fish, reading, and all sports. She also loved to laugh and spend time with her family.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Partlow Funeral Chapel, located at 233 West Main St. in Lebanon. The funeral service will be at College Hills Church of Christ, located at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon, on Monday at 2 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service. Kevin Owen will officiate, and interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Tuesday morning ladies class.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Shriners Children’s Hospital or the compassion center at College Hills Church of Christ.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
