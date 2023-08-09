The world was blessed with the presence of Jeffery Keith Burton on Aug. 13, 1957.
He made the world a brighter place until his death on Aug. 4, 2023, at the age of 65.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 9:52 pm
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 9:52 pm
The world was blessed with the presence of Jeffery Keith Burton on Aug. 13, 1957.
He made the world a brighter place until his death on Aug. 4, 2023, at the age of 65.
He was a 1975 graduate of Lebanon High School. He attended Cumberland University on a baseball scholarship, where he received an associate’s degree in biology.
Jeff retired from YRC after 31 years of employment in 2020.
After his retirement, he spent his time doing what he loved best.
He had the most beautiful garden in Wilson County.
During hunting season, he was in the blind waiting on the perfect shot or that big gobbler to walk out.
You would find him in the tractor seat with his best friend right by his side.
You would also find him teaching his grandchildren how to hunt or drive a car.
He has seen possibly every Western ever made, especially if they starred Clint Eastwood or John Wayne.
Jeff Burton was the perfect example of a loving father, daddy and poppi.
Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Joseph Burton and Peggy McClanahan Burton, along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is survived by: his wife of 41 years and best friend, Bettye Ann Goolsby Burton; children and most-prized accomplishments, Dusty (Sarah Murray) Burton, Becky (Jacob) Harris; grandchildren, Ashton, Zoi, Airyn; and cousins, Molly McEachern and Jan Hall.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Hunter Funeral Home, with Scott Moore officiating. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from noon until the service time on Wednesday.
Pallbearers are John Williams, Jimmy Hobbs, Doyle McCormick, Anthony Driver, Shaw Grantham and Keith Roberts.
Interment will be held at Wilson County Memorial Park.
This obituary written with love by his daughter, Becky Burton Harris.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.