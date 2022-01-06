Jeffrey Allen Everett, 59, passed away on Jan. 4, 2022, in the Quality Center for Rehab & Healing in Lebanon.
Jeffrey is survived by: his parents, Clyde Thomas Everett, Jr., and Judith Kaye Garrett Everett; brother, James Everett ( his wife, Connie); nephews, Abe Everett (and his wife, Kris), Jared (Alyssa) Everett ; great nephew, Coelum Everett; and nieces, Amelia Everett and Rachel Everett.
Mr. Everett was a member of the Leeville United Methodist Church & former employee with John Deal Coating as a sheeter.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the Partee House (located at 233 West Main St. in Lebanon).
Graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in Leeville Cemetery. Pastor Sheryl Hall will officiate the service. Family and friends will serve as active pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jeffrey’s memory to Leeville United Methodist Church by mailing those to 7019 Hickory Ridge Road, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37090.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.
