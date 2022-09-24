Services for Jeffrey Seay, 55, will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Survivors include: his wife, Marsha Seay; mother, Cora Seay; daughter, Jefferka Smith; along with a host of loving family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.