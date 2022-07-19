Jennifer Sue Wilkerson, 72, of Lebanon, died on July 13, 2022, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Born on June 17, 1950, in Scottsville, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Aaron Jewell Lyles and Bertie Lee Hagan Lyles.
Jennifer was preceded in death by: her husband, Ray Wilkerson; a grandson, Josh; sister, Cathy Ann Harris; brothers, Daron Lyles, William “Bill” Lyles; and a brother-in-law, Chuck Boyd.
She is survived by: her daughters, Christie Reeder Wolfe of Lebanon, Stephanie Bingham of Arkansas; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Lynn DeBow (and her husband, Joel) of Lebanon, Sandra Boyd of Lebanon; along with nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Jennifer will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Hunter Funeral Home, with visitation with the family to follow until 4 p.m.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
