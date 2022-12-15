LOS ANGELES — Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host next month’s Golden Globe Awards, presiding over a boozy celebration of TV and film that is trying to make a comeback after being knocked off the air by scandal.

Carmichael, who won an Emmy this year for his intimate HBO special “Rothaniel,” will be the rare Black emcee for a ceremony that has been criticized for years for snubbing Black-led projects and performances.

