Jerry Finton Scudder, Sr., 74, passed away at home on Jan. 21, 2023.
He was the son of the late Myra and Gertrude Scudder and was a policer officer for more than 20 years.
Jerry is survived by: his son, Jerry Scudder, Jr.; daughter, Crystal Moore; and grandchildren, Nicklaus Scudder, Shawn Scudder, Tiffany Pierce, and Mayla Haynes.
A graveside service will be conducted on Friday at 1 p.m. in Wilson County Memorial Park in Lebanon.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Wilson County Funeral Home, located at 618 South Maple St. in Lebanon.
