Jerry “Gerald” Coggins

Services for Jerry “Gerald” Coggins, 59, will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Garden of Prayer. Family will receive friends and family on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service.

He was preceded in death by his parents — Will and Frances Coggins — and two brothers, Leslie Bailey and Charlie Coggins.

