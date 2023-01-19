Services for Jerry “Gerald” Coggins, 59, will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Garden of Prayer. Family will receive friends and family on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service.
He was preceded in death by his parents — Will and Frances Coggins — and two brothers, Leslie Bailey and Charlie Coggins.
Survivors include: his wife, Lula Coggins; children, Shaun (Sam) Benford, Shay Mathis, Monique Davis, Jimmy McClain, Dandre (Kayla) McClain, Vanessa McClain, Bakita McClain, Kaylin McClain, Ralph McClain, Demarcus (Melissa) McClain, Trent Smith, Denesha Whitley, Carlena Schurr, Terrance Schurr; bonus children, Andrew Grandstaff, Lashelter Ward; seven siblings, William (Tieresia) Coggins, Glenn (Ethel) Coggins, Auda Coggins Gilliam, Mary Pride, Calvin (Terri) Coggins; 22 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four sisters-in-law, Bobby Davis, Sandra Cason, Betty White, Helen (Cordell) Kidd; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.