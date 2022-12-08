Jerry Glenn Passman Sr., 59, was born on March 5, 1963, in Amite, Louisiana, to Harold “Don” Passman and Nan Duncan Passman.
Jerry Glenn Passman Sr., 59, was born on March 5, 1963, in Amite, Louisiana, to Harold “Don” Passman and Nan Duncan Passman.
He passed away on Dec. 1, 2022 at his home in Watertown.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; maternal grandparents, Hezzie, Sr., and Effie Seal Passman; maternal grandparents, M.L “Fet” and Jessie Lee Bennett; infant son, Christopher Ryan Passman; brother, Oscar “Allen” Holley, Jr.; sisters, Sandra Marie, Cynthia Lynne Holley; and brother-in-law, Joseph Bennett. He was also predeceased by: father and mother-in-law, Chester “Lynn” Estrada, Sr., Rita Matthews Estrada, John Dassel; brother-in-law, Chester Estrada, Jr.; and step-sister-in-law, Missy Dassel.
He is survived by: his wife, Cheryl Ann Estrada Passman; sons, Christopher Ryals (and wife, Jennifer), Jerry Glenn Passman, Jr. (and wife, Leslie); grandsons, Allen Stogner, Jayden Ryals, Noah Sullivan, Levi Passman; and granddaughters, Angela Sullivan, Hannah Sullivan, Sarah Sullivan, Kyah Ryals, Mia Ryals and Harlynn Passman.
He is also survived by: his mama, Eunice Passman; brothers, Donnie Passman (and wife, Becky), Joseph Holley (and wife, Nydia); and sisters, Marie Bennett, Jennifer Breaux (and husband, Daniel), Elizabeth Hano and Kathy Loper.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-neices, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and loving friends that were like family.
No services have been scheduled at this time.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
