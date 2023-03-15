A funeral service for Jerry J. Brooks will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Michelle Brooks-Young officiating.
Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Mr. Brooks, 78, of Lebanon, passed away on March 12, 2023, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Born on April 17, 1944, in Glasgow, Kentucky, he is the oldest of five sons born to the late Reles and Cloteel Settles Brooks.
He was in trucking for more than 62 years and was a member of Spring Street Church of God of Prophecy.
He loved his family and loved to mow grass.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two children, Bryan and Elena Beth Brooks.
He is survived by: his wife of 58 years, Betty Pursley Brooks; two daughters, Michelle (Donnie) Young, Angie (Jay) Moore; three grandchildren, Bethany (Cole) Massey, Jacob Young, Spencer Moore; and two great-grandchildren, Landon Massey and Isaac Massey.
Pallbearers are Cole Massey, Donnie Young, Jacob Young, Landon Massey, Isaac Massey, Glenn Coggins, and Todd Jenkins.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
