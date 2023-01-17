Jerry L. Stairs passed on from this life on Jan. 13, 2023.
He will be lovingly remembered by: his wife, Patsy Hughes Stairs; his two children, Ashley Stairs Russell (Brian), William Taylor Tagg, Jr. (Jennifer); a grandchild, Adrienne Russell; sister, Janis Stairs; brothers-in-law, Buddy Phillips, Fred Heiliger; as well as numerous other relatives. He will also be missed by his many friends of Bill W, who celebrate his life.
Jerry was born on March 23, 1941, to the late William Talmer Stairs and Zinnia Gribble Stairs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother — Jimmy Stairs — and a sister, Joyce Stairs Heiliger.
Visitation will be held on Friday at College Hills Church of Christ from noon until 2 p.m.
The memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made in Jerry’s name to Compassionate Hands by mailing those
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
