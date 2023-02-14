Jerry Thomas “J.T.” Fisher, 69, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Feb. 7, 2023.
Jerry was born in Carthage on Nov. 14, 1953.
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 10:53 am
He is preceded in death by: his mother, Evelyn Ann Fisher; father, Harold Kenneth Fisher; and granddaughter, Aliyah Giffen.
He is survived by: his daughters, Darci Alexander, Jynn (T.J.) Fisher Giffen, Morgan Fisher Gregory (Jessy); grandson, Carter Gregory; granddaughters, Skylar Alexander, Zoey Alexander; sister, Sherry Fisher (Marc Tuley), Vikki Michelle Thomas Fisher; brother, Kerry Alan (A.L.) Fisher; along with countless other family members and friends.
Jerry was a smart and talented man. He loved to laugh, sing and play his guitar.
Jerry had a secretive hobby … he did beautiful cross stitches, and each family member would be off to the races wanting his next cross-stitched picture.
Jerry was a drum major for the class of 1972 Smith County Pride of the Upper Cumberland Marching Band, and he was extremely knowledgeable in history and had a passion for the Civil War.
He loved to tell stories, surround himself with friends, and called people by nicknames.
He watched old movies, listened to country music greats.
He reminisced a lot about Disneyland, about an awesome childhood growing up in Southern California, and the happiest home coming to Carthage surrounded by cousins and family everywhere.
Celebration of life services for Mr. Fisher are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Bass Funeral Home in Carthage, located at 807 Main St. North.
Memorials in memory of J.T. may be made to Bass Funeral Home.
