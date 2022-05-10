Jerry Sanders passed away on May 5, 2022, at age 82.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday. Visitation will end with military honors.
Jerry William Sanders was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Violet Gundy Sanders and Cecil C. Sanders.
He served in the United States Air Force, where he received a Good Conduct Medal and was honorably discharged from active duty.
After his release from the service, he managed commercial property for the next 20-plus years.
He enjoyed riding horses — particularly his horse, Smokey — on trail rides with his wife, Patsy, and their friends.
He also enjoyed target shooting.
Mr. Sanders is survived by: his wife of 56 years, Patsy Olson Sanders; son, Christopher (Julie) Sanders of Dallas, Texas; grandson, Nicolas Sanders of Dallas, cousins, Brenda and Horst Schwab of Smithville, Missouri, Afton Gordeuk and family of Dallas; special friends, Janice and Gary Nokes, Renee and Joe Jones, Harvey Appelbaum and Edie Garrison; in addition to all of his horseback-riding friends, and his AA family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Violet and Cecil Sanders, and cousins, Mona Bell and C.P. Bell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Alive Hospice in Nashville.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
