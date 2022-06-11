Jerry Wyn Rhodes, 66, of Lebanon, unexpectedly passed away on June 7, 2022, at home doing one of his favorite things, yard work.
Born on Aug. 26, 1955, in Gallipolis, Ohio, he was the son of Donna Denney Rhodes and the late John Rhodes and was preceded in death by grandparents Harley and Iva Denney.
Jerry graduated in 1975 from North Gallia High School in Bidwell, Ohio, and was a long-time aircraft maintenance inventory specialist, working most recently at Embraer Aircraft Maintenance of Nashville for more than 25 years.
Jerry is survived by: the love of his life, Malinda Malone Redmon for 36 years; stepsons, J. Jeremy Redmon of Lebanon, Jason Redmon (and his wife, Danielle); son, Matt Rhodes and his children; stepdaughter, Melissa Mays (and her husband, Don) and their children; mother, Donna Rhodes; siblings, Jimmy Rhodes (Charlotte), Jacque Rhodes Glassburn (Arnie), Jay Rhodes (Sherri), Johnna Rhodes McBride (Kenny); along with nieces and nephews.
Jerry was always in good spirits, was the life of the party and never met a stranger. Jerry could do everything ... and would do anything asked, but most enjoyed spending time with Malinda and Jeremy on their adventures.
We will miss Jerry terribly and are beside ourselves.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday.
Pallbearers are Mark Lannom, Scott Resh, Jason Grafton, David Farmer, Bill Moore, James Fannin and Dennis Leak. Honorary pallbearers are his Embraer co-worker buddies, his Watertown family, Shirley Ann Malone and Ohio relatives.
Interment will be held at Hearn Hill Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
