Jersey Mike’s Subs will open at 6650 Eastgate Blvd. in Lebanon on Wednesday.
Franchise operating owner Michele Fuller will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday until Sunday to support the Lebanon High School Baseball Foundation. Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution to Lebanon High School Baseball Foundation in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.
“Jersey Mike’s has delicious submarine sandwiches, exceptional customer service and encourages a family-mentality work environment,” Fuller said. “For this opening, we are raising funds to support the Lebanon High School Baseball Foundation. This high-school athletic organization has a very special place in my heart and always will. We look forward to growing in the Lebanon community and cannot wait to welcome our customers.”
Guests can place orders in-store or for pick-up through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners.
Jersey Mike’s premium meats and cheeses are sliced on the spot and piled high on in-store baked bread. The subs are made with the freshest vegetables — onions, lettuce and tomatoes — topped off with an exquisite zing of the juice, which is red wine vinegar and an olive oil blend. Their cheesesteaks are grilled fresh.
The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., seven days a week. The new location can be contacted at 615-610-1818.
Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised nearly $90 million for local charities. In 2022, the company’s 12th annual Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving in March raised $20 million for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.
Passion for giving in Jersey Mike’s local communities is reflected in its mission statement ... “Giving…making a difference in someone’s life.”
Jersey Mike’s Subs, which launched in 1956, has more than 2,000 locations nationwide.
The new location will be the second location in Lebanon, with the other at 1315 West Main St.
- Submitted
