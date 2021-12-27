A funeral service for Jessie James Randolph will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Ligon and Bobo Funeral Home, with Mike Shelby officiating. Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the service time.
Jessie, 39, passed away on December 24, 2021.
He was born on Oct. 12, 1982, in Wilson County. He worked as a recovery counselor at Nashville Recovery Center (NRC) in Nashville and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by: his father, Dennis Edward Randolph; brother, Toby Randolph; and grandfathers, Truitt Davis and Chester Randolph.
Jessie had a contagious smile and energy that made everywhere he went a better place. He loved big and lived big.
He was quick to tell you about what his savior, Jesus Christ, had done in his life. Jessie trusted his Savior to turn his trials into triumph, his messes into messages, and his struggles into success. He had big dreams of accomplishment, and he accomplished every last one before meeting his savior face to face.
Jessie devoted his life to those in recovery and to those who were still struggling. He spoke truth and life to nearly 5,000 people every day. He leaves a legacy of hope and healing for anyone with struggles.
Thank you Jessie for your service and your sacrifice. Although Jessie lived 39 short years, he touched many lives in an everlasting way.
He is survived by: his mother, Kathy Davis Randolph (Bubby Matthews); wife, Jacquelynn Sadler Randolph; daughter, Angel Campbell; brother, Chris Randolph; two step-daughters, Braelynn Linton, Addyson Linton; grandmothers, Nancy Davis, Shelby Patronis; and nephew, Jayden Randolph.
Honorary pallbearers will be the NRC Family. Active pallbearers will be family and friends
Memorials may be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses.
Ligon and Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com
