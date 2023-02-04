NEWS 7 PHOTO

Singer-songwriter Jessy Wilson, whose song, “Keep Rising,” was featured in the action epic “The Woman King,” poses for photos in Santa Clarita, California, on Jan. 19. Wilson and her co-writers, Angelique Kidjo and Jeremy Lutito, are now nominated for a Grammy for best song written for visual media.

 AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

NASHVILLE — Singer-songwriter Jessy Wilson was ready to give up her musical dream when a film about female African warriors showed her the power of perseverance.

Wilson’s Grammy -nominated song “Keep Rising,” was picked by director Gina Prince-Bythewood to be featured in her action epic “The Woman King.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.