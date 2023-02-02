Jewell Atnip Randalls Hewitt, 92, of Lebanon, passed away on Jan. 8, 2023, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Jewell Atnip Randalls Hewitt, 92, of Lebanon, passed away on Jan. 8, 2023, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
She was born in DeKalb County, the daughter of the late George Washington Atnip and Hester Durhan Atnip.
She worked with Ragland’s Cleaning Service for several years and then retired from Wal-Mart where she worked in the fabric department.
She attended the Lebanon Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
She was preceded in death by: her husbands, Charles Randalls, Michael Hewitt; brother, Ronnie Atnip; and sister, Helen Ragland.
Survivors include: two children, Jerry (Faye) Randalls, Linda Rodgers; three grandchildren, Tammy (Dan) Thomas, Jolie Randalls Thornberry, Dennie (Bridgett) Gordon; six siblings, Georgia Matula, Jo Holt, Rose Davis, Margie Andrews, Gene (Christine) Atnip, Ramona (Dennis) Bowman; special friend, Wanda Gibbons; brother-in-law, Harold Ragland; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the Lebanon Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, located at 3291 Old Murfreesboro Road on Feb. 11 at 2 p.m., with Mike Johnson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
