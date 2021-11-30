Jimmetra Aline Taylor Thomas, 67, of Lebanon, died on November 24, 2021, the day before Thanksgiving, her favorite holiday, where she served as our family’s loving host for decades.
Jimmetra was the daughter of the late Dorothy Ann Lanius Taylor and James Sidney Taylor. She was also preceded in death by her beloved sister, Sherri Eddington.
Jimmetra is survived by: her devoted husband of 42 years, Joseph Daniel (J.D.)Thomas; children, J.W. (Linda) Taylor, Cory Sutton, Cristy (Brian) Tice, Michael (Dana) Thomas; and grandchildren, Hannah (Jacob) Lindsey, Haley Taylor, Austin Sutton, Cheyenne Sutton, Miranda Tice, Ellarae Tice, Nolen Tice, Brycen Thomas, Brandon (Katie) Thomas; their daughter, Abigail; sisters, Miriam McKinzie, Sidney (Mark) Williams; brother-in-law, Glenn Eddington; and many nieces and nephews.
Jimmetra, born on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1954, in Abilene, Texas, loved everyone with her whole heart.
Her family moved to Nashville in 1965. She met J.D. while working for an answering service, taking calls as a switchboard operator for a plumbing company where he was employed. J.D. and Jimmetra fell in love, and they married on J.D.’s birthday, April 14, 1979.
Together, they had a loving, blended family, with her two young boys — J.W. and Cory — along with J.D.’s son, Michael, and later their daughter, Cristy.
Jimmetra glowed with pride when talking about her children and grandchildren. She took genuine interest in each of them and savored every moment they shared together. She faithfully prayed for them and modeled what she often would say, “Love is patient … love is kind.”
Jimmetra and J.D. moved from Nashville to their country home in Macon County in 1992, where they made many memories and friends, and lived there for 21 years until they moved to Lebanon in 2013. She loved her home and made it welcoming to everyone who visited.
Jimmetra had a radiant spirit. With her bright smile and enthusiasm for sharing the love of God with people, she spread joy everywhere she went. A member of Hope Baptist Church, she loved her community, especially the Women of Hope and involvement in Bible studies over the years.
She had a tender heart, always thinking of others, especially those who were suffering. Whether it was going on mission trips, donating time and resources to the crisis pregnancy center, making crafts, baking for people or her many other selfless acts, she generously gave from her heart.
She was a talented and creative person who always followed her dreams, set goals, and found a way to thrive against all odds.
She had a successful Avon business, gaining countless trophies and awards. Her business wasn’t as much about the products or recognition as it was about the people. She liked the connections and was always one to keep in touch with friends through the years.
She had a fun sense of humor, loved to laugh and enjoyed gatherings. She hosted numerous birthday parties, special events, dinners and lunches, and of course, Thanksgiving. Her specialty dish was the dressing. It will go unmatched.
She was well known for making delicious decorator cakes, strawberry cake, and the best carrot cake in town, from the recipe passed down from her mother.
She knew just how to make people feel special and loved. She made the world around her more beautiful.
Graveside services for family and close friends will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Lebanon, with Will McReynolds and her son, Dr. J.W. Taylor, officiating.
For everyone’s health and safety, the family requests those in attendance to respectfully wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
Honorary pallbearers are Glenn Eddington, Mark Williams, Dave Guenther, Steve Thomas, Craig Weldon and James Russell Earhart.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to the Gideon’s International by mailing the donation to the Lebanon Camp, 50 Century Blvd., Nashville, Tennessee, 37214.
Arrangements were made by Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, located at 241 West Main St. in Lebanon. 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com
