Jimmie Dean “J.D.” Sherrill, 84, of the Norene community died on Feb. 18, 2022, at his residence.
Born on Feb. 28, 1937, he was the son of the late Roy and Grace Fergus Sherrill and was preceded in death by: his wife, Eva Ruth Sherrill; son, William Wood; and a sister, Freda Stoner.
Jimmie was a graduate of Watertown High School and a U.S. Army veteran. He retired from DuPont and was a farmer.
Jimmie is survived by: a son, Pat Wood (and his wife, Susie); grandchildren, Sherri (Wesley) Allgood, Taylor (Tiffany) Wood, Tanner Wood, Aliceson Wood; great-grandchildren, Charlie Allgood, Harper Wood; sister, Rose Fetter; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at Hunter Funeral Home, with Rick Burns officiating.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday and from noon until the service time on Friday.
Interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery with military honors.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
