Jimmie Knight Lancaster was born on June 11, 1929, to Dimple Knight and Edward Lancaster of the Lancaster community in Smith County.
He graduated from Gordonsville High School in 1947.
He attended Tennessee Tech on an athletic scholarship where he received all -conference honors as a single-wing tailback and graduated in 1951 with highest distinction and a bachelor of science degree in agriculture.
He served as the agency manager for the Wilson County Farm Bureau for more than 43 years. During this employment, he was a leading performer for the company and accumulated industry educational credentials such as chartered life underwriter and chartered financial consultant. Though he retired as the agency manager in 1995, he continued to be a top performer for the company for several years.
Active in community affairs, Mr. Lancaster served in leadership roles with the Lebanon Jaycees, Tennessee Tech Alumni Association, Lebanon Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce, Lebanon Camp of Gideons International, the Peoples Bank, Cumberland University and the Boy Scouts.
He was a recipient of the Jaycees’ distinguished service award, the Howard Edgerton Award for Community Service, Tennessee Tech’s outstanding service award, the Boy Scouts’ Long Rifle, Silver Beaver and Good Scout awards, the Rotary Club’s Paul Harris Fellowship Award and Bernie Bass Good Citizenship Award, and the Chamber of Commerce’s lifetime membership award.
He has been honored by Cumberland University with the Order of the Phoenix Award and an honorary doctorate degree.
He was a unanimous selection for the Tennessee Insurance Hall of Fame and was also a member of the Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame.
He was a charter member and former Sunday school teacher at Westland United Methodist Church.
He married Vondell Green of Pleasant Shade in 1951. He had five children and 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: his twin brother, Joe Lancaster; his beloved wife of 67 years; daughter, Celia Oldham; infant daughter, Sally Jane Lancaster; granddaughter, Brittany Lancaster; and great-grandson, John Rob Byrd.
Mr. Lancaster is survived by: his daughter, Lucy (Ewin) Cowley of Fayetteville; son, Jim (Debi) Lancaster of Hamilton, Montana; son, John (Penny) Lancaster of Lebanon; and son-in-law, Glen Oldham of Fayetteville.
Mr. Lancaster passed away on Feb. 3, 2022, at age 92.
The funeral service is 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at First United Methodist Church (located at 415 West Main St. in Lebanon), followed by interment in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers are Knight Lancaster, Sam Lancaster, Gus Hill, Glenn Hammons, Jim Hammons and Mack Wright.
Visitation was held at the church on Monday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will be held again on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Wilson Manor.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Mr. Lancaster’s name to an organization he dearly loved, the Lebanon camp of Gideon’s International.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.