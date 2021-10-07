A service for Jimmie Lee Lyons, 85, will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m. at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Nashville.
Family will receive friends and family on Friday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Prosperity Missionary Baptist Church in Murfreesboro and one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be held on Oct. 18 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Arizona Lyons and Sarah Laster Lyons; sister, Dora Mai Lyons; brothers, Samuel M. Lyons, Burnice Lyons; sister-in-law, Sallie Lyons Camp; and brothers-in-law, John Fowler, Queen Harris and Rufus Carson.
Survivors include: his daughters, Sarah Walker of Waco, Texas, Carrie Nicole Lyons Neal (Vernon Neal) of Crowley, Texas, Ella Renae Lyons of Crowley; three sisters, Willie Fowler of St. Paul, Minnesota, Fannie Carson of St. Paul, Frances Harris of St. Paul; grandchildren, Mijon McDowell, Dala Neal, Anthony Eastland, Tyrell Eastland, Jasmine Law; great-grandchildren, Dynim Williams, Jah’Prosper Johnson, Erimi Johnson, Zakari Mathis, ZaRiyah Mathis, D’Mia Green, Mckenzeigh Eastland; bonus son, Tony Clouse; intermittent caregiver and legal confidant, Suzanne Wheeler; dedicated and love-driven nephew, retired command sergeant major Samuel I. Lyons (Pamela); dear and devoted niece and nephew, Cynthia (Edgar) Wilson and Burnes (Ava) Lyons; nieces and nephews, Anita Pittman, Schalanda (Carlton) Wells, Vickie (Kevin) Daley, Gail (Doug) Jordan, Gabriel (Danyale) Lyons, Veronica Lyons, Terrance (Angela) Lyons, Schrelle Lyons; and several great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to mention by name.
Social distancing, temperature checks and masks are required for the visitation and service.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, located at 1330 Bluebird Road in Lebanon, is in charge of arrangements. 615-444-3117
