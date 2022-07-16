Jimmie Sue Estes went into the arms of her Lord on July 13, 2022.
The funeral service, conducted by Danny Sellars, is at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Entombment in Wilson County Memorial Mausoleum will follow the service.
Pallbearers are Darryl Keckler, Jackie Ratley, Joe Taylor, Randy Leach, Trent Arnett, J.R. Mofield, Chase Taylor, Brock Keckler and Darryl Wayne Keckler. Honorary pallbearers are Chris Smith, Tae Rogers, Darryl Lockett, Dana Lockett, Cameron Justice, and Junior Bradley.
The family began receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.
Jimmie Sue Burchett Estes was born in Lebanon to Lillie Mae Williams and Jim Burchett.
She attended Lebanon High School.
She played basketball, loved to bowl, and loved to dance.
She was the first to be crowned Miss Wilson County.
She loved her family well and enjoyed family gatherings with all the laughs and storytelling. She loved unconditionally, always thinking of others before herself.
She enjoyed shopping, shopping and shopping.
Jimmie Sue also enjoyed having a beautiful yard, mowing the lawn herself and taking care of her flowers.
Her excursions with her best friend Betty Denny were some of her favorite times.
Mrs. Estes is preceded in death by her husband, Barry Lowe Estes, and her parents,. Lillie Mae Williams and Jim B. Burchett.
She is survived by: her children, Tammie (Darryl) Keckler, Pam (Jackie) Ratley, Lynn (Joe) Taylor, Teresa Keatts; grandchildren, Darryl (Alexa) Keckler, Brock (Michelle) Keckler, Tim (Ally) Ratley, Danny Ratley, Kayla (Kelton) Wells, Ashley (Chris) Smith, Chase (Caroline) Taylor, Courtney (Cameron) Justice, Trenton Ray Arnett; great-grandchildren, Olivia Keckler, Cameron Keckler, Maddox Keckler, Mallory Keckler, Carson Keckler, Kendall Keckler, Rileigh Raines, Sayrah Jo Ratley, Norah Ratley, Brenna Ratley, Kinley Wells, Kaelyn Wells, Emma Grace Smith, Bailey Smith, Taylor Smith, Hadley Taylor, Hatton Taylor, Hudson Taylor, Kinsley Justice; sisters, JoAnn (Murray) Lockett, Debbie (J.R.) Mofield; special first cousin, Betty Denny; lifetime friend, Mary Frances Jennings; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends; along with her fur babies, Lillie and Kobe.
She will be missed for her bubbling laugh, her giving nature, and her beautiful smile.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in her name to Vanderbilt Children Spina Bifida by mailing those to 2200 Children’s Way, Doctors Towers 6th Floor, Nashville, Tennessee, 37232, placing those to the attention of Rose Finch Calvert (615-936-2457).
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
