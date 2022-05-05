Funeral services for Jimmy Earl McCowan, 78, of Mt. Juliet will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Cookeville chapel of Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home, with Roger Hall officiating. Interment, with military honors, will follow in Harris Chapel Cemetery in Overton County.
His family will receive friends on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturday from noon until the service time at the funeral home.
Jimmy died on April 30, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family that he loved dearly.
He was born on Jan. 1, 1944, in Overton County to the late Silas and Allie Mae (Wilson) McCowan.
Jimmy was a 1961 graduate of Rickman High School and joined the U.S. Army that same year.
He retired as a deputy division chief with the Central Intelligence Agency. During his 33-year Army and CIA career, he received numerous awards and recognitions, including the Exceptional Performance Award Career Intelligence Medal, the Certificate of Distinction Award, and the Office of Technical Collection Medallion.
Jimmy founded Cedar Chapel Woodworks, LLC., and his son, Kevin, carries on the family business.
He had many interests, including genealogy, woodworking, reading, and most of all his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: his brother, Harlie McCowan; sister, Mildred Phillips; brother-in-law, Horace Howard; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth McCowan.
Survivors include: his wife of more than 60 years, Bennie Ruth (Looper) McCowan (whom he married on Dec. 26, 1961, in Crossville); two sons and daughters-in-law, Terry and Sarah McCowan of Kingston Springs; Kevin and Amanda McCowan of Lebanon; the grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Caitlin (Nick) Sampson, Kelsey (Jonathan) Greathouse, John McCowan, Patrick McCowan, Ashley McCowan; great-grandchildren, Benjamin Sampson, Haley Greathouse; brothers, Fred (Sylvia) McCowan, Estle McCowan, Carlie (Joanne) McCowan; sister, Evelyn Howard; sister-in-law, Gail McCowan; and many special family members, including nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous friends.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Thoughts and memories can be shared online at www.hhhfunerals.com.
