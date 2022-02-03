The Jimmy Floyd Family Center in Lebanon will soon be undergoing a changing of the guard as long-term director, Tim Hill, prepares to retire.
His successor has almost 20 years of experience at the center himself and is eager to hit the ground running.
Alex Major will be filling in for Hill, who formally steps down on April 22. He is slated to train with Hill in the interim to be ready to take over when that time comes.
“I have a lot to learn,” Major said. “There is quite a bit from corporate memberships to daily operations and everything in between.”
Major is currently the center’s aquatics director. However, when he started at the center, he had yet to celebrate his 16th birthday. Major would later go on to get a degree in business administration from Middle Tennessee State University, but he never deviated from his true love.
“My path was driven more by experience,” Major said. “From being a lifeguard as my first job, and being a competitive swimmer, my trail was blazed through the water.”
As aquatics director, Major’s responsibilities have included staffing and training lifeguards for the summer season. Each year, the center trains 30-35 lifeguards, a program that Major is certified to lead through the American Red Cross.
“I run all the aquatics programming,” Major said. “We host lifeguard-training classes, swim classes and swim leagues. We also run some events annually for the Special Olympics.”
Major has also had his hands in chemical management, as well as input on capital projects, like the recent resurfacing of the center’s pool.
“You have to resurface (the pool) roughly every 10 years,” Major said. “So, I oversaw the planning of that project, through the bidding process and ultimately getting it done.”
During the city’s regular-scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Lebanon City Councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman congratulated Hill on his retirement and Major on his promotion. Brinkman was an aquatics director at the center 21 years ago.
“Tim (Hill) was the type of manager, and I think everyone who has worked for him can attest to this, who wanted to learn everything there is to know about that building,” Brinkman said. “When we were going through the research of converting what type of chlorine we were using, I did this really thorough research. I think Tim learned more through that process than anyone would ever want to know about chlorine.”
Brinkman added that she could say undeniably that Hill was the type of leader who would not ask anyone to do something they wouldn’t do themselves.
“I want to thank you for your service,” Brinkman said. “It’s been a very well-run machine, and Alex (Major) has some big shoes to fill.”
Major said that he is ready to take up the mantle and that he has some big ideas in place for making the center an even larger presence in the community.
“I’d like to see us start hosting events like a Fourth of July celebration,” Major said. “My vision for the center is to be a place that brings the community together.”
Additionally, Major considered the idea of holding employee-appreciation events at the center for city personnel.
The incoming director also sees opportunity with the center’s competitive prices for swim lessons to reach underserved groups in the community.
“Our goal is to serve every patron group who uses our facility,” Major said.
