Jimmy Ward passed away on Oct. 10, 2022, at age 77.
The graveside service, conducted by Danny Sellars, is at 10 a.m. on Friday at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Jimmy Lowe Ward was born in Lebanon to Mary Alice Rittenberry and William Edgar Ward.
He worked for the city of Lebanon in the gas department.
He loved westerns, classic trucks and cars, and gardening.
Jimmy enjoyed watching animals, especially squirrels, one of whom he named Roy.
Jimmy is survived by: his wife of 56 years, Eleanor Garrett Ward; sons, Jackie (Barbara) Ward, Brandon Ward; granddaughter, Amanda “the Kid” Ward; and special dog, Owen.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, Mary Alice and William Ward; and siblings, Margaret Swafford, Kenneth Ward, Billy Ward, and Tommy Ward.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
