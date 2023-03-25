The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District (in addition to two of the county’s private schools), are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
The series of profiles continues with a glance at Tracy Hearn, a third-grade math and science teacher at Watertown Elementary School ...
Name … Tracy Hearn
School … Watertown Elementary School
Age … 34
What grade/subject do you teach? Third-grade math and science
How long have you been in education? 13 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? 13 years
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I have always loved math, but not so much ELA (English language arts) and writing. In high school, all sophomores had the opportunity to write an essay about co-ops. The winning essays across the state would win a trip to Washington, D.C., for the Washington Youth Tour. My essay was one of those chosen. It was a truly remarkable experience. We saw the Monticello, Mt. Vernon, all of the memorials, Ford’s Theater, had a private tour of the Capital by our congressman, and many more opportunities. My favorite was Arlington Cemetery, where I was in awe of all the men and women who gave up their lives for my freedom. Always believe you can achieve. I never thought my essay would be good enough, but my writing gave me an opportunity I never even dreamed about.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? Reading, going to church and doing VBS (vacation Bible school), watching sports, and spending time with my family, nieces and nephews
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? I was born and raised in Watertown and went to the elementary school that I am now teaching at. When I first started teaching, all of my elementary school teachers — K-6 — were still at my school except one. I had the privilege of teaching in the same grade level as my kindergarten teacher.
How would you describe your teaching style? I am very energetic and enthusiastic. Students learn best when you use lots of different learning styles. We use music, motions and jingles for vocabulary, and lots of hands-on activities in the classroom. Experiences help build the foundation of learning.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? I sort of covered this in the last question, but I use music for bell ringers, timers, silent math time, and transitions. I have been known to stand on a table or two while we act out vocabulary words in math and science. Kids are exploring, talking to each other, and constantly moving in my classroom. The final way is to develop relationships with the students. I cannot tell you how much difference it makes when a child feels like you are invested in them. I go to community basketball and football games. I sit with the kids at lunch and just create an environment that makes kids feel welcomed and excited for learning.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? I have always had high expectations for my students, but it really hit me last year when a student in another class called me strict. One of my students countered with, “She isn’t strict. She has high expectations for us and knows that we can achieve them.” Sometimes, the strictness factor can get blurry when you think about what you desire from the students. Over the last few years, I have had to adapt my expectations to remember each child is unique. When I was in kindergarten, I always wanted to stand to do my work. My teacher allowed flexible seating to provide me with what I needed. That has always stuck with me and helped me remember high expectations does not mean perfection, but that every child can reach their greatest potential with the right factors.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? Teaching at the school and in the community I grew up in allows me to give back and connect with my students and their families. Our school bands together and helps each other out, whether it is academically, financially, or economically. Many of the local churches, including mine, partners with the schools to support faculty, students, and families. It is an honor to work in this community.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? From kindergarten, I knew I wanted to be a teacher. I always wanted to help others and learn new things. That desire only grew throughout my school years. In high school, I was able to work with one of my favorite math teachers as a teacher’s aid during a free period. She invested in me and even allowed me to help teach some days. She helped me apply for scholarships and made me understand how important building a relationship and investing in our students can be.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? Every teacher knows how amazing the a-ha moment feels when a student finally understands what they are learning, but for me, it goes deeper. Math is a subject you either love or hate. I strive for students to leave my class believing math is fun and everyone is capable of succeeding. So, for me, it’s when a parent tells me that their child always hated math and now it is their favorite subject. To see how I have impacted students’ mindsets and academically is amazing.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? For me that most challenging part of teaching is not letting the little things tear you down. There are so many aspects of teaching that go unnoticed, the planning, the data analysis, the parent communication, the paperwork, the student connections, the after-school hours we put in. This year, my principal did an activity with a paper plate. We all have so much on our plates, but she had our coworkers write positive and encouraging characteristics on our plate. Sometimes, it can be overwhelming, but at the end of the day, I look at that plate hanging above my desk and remember all the reasons why I love my job.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? Truthfully, I’m not sure that my view of teaching has changed much. I will say that it has evolved to put more of an emphasis on data and how it can drive my instruction. I still want students to discover learning can be fun and engaging, but now I turn that into the academics as well. I use the data and data chats with student for us both to understand where students are and how far they can go.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? We all know education is constantly changing and then coming full circle. For math particularly, the thought process has changed. It’s no longer about using an algorithm to get an answer but understanding real-life concepts and strategies to problem solve. The academic expectations have continued to grow, but when students understand that math is real-world problem-solving, they can apply those skills to succeed in life outside of the school building.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? We are doing a lot of amazing things in education, but sometimes, there is such a strong push for students to succeed with test scores that we forget to remember they are still kids. I strive as much as possible to make learning fun and engaging, but students still need to have that unstructured fun and play opportunities that help build their social skills, especially in elementary school.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? There are so many people who have impacted me that is hard to name just one. My kindergarten teacher taught me that every child is different and to do what I can to give each individual what they need to achieve. My high-school math teacher taught me how to truly love math and how important it is to build relationships with students. My first principal taught me to let the little things go and focus on what is important in life. My current principal taught me how to be a leader and build up others around me. But the most important person in my life and career is my mother. She has taught me to be kind, giving, supportive, hard-working, and remember to never give up. She has been my rock and biggest supporter in my career. She has been a substitute teacher for 29 years and now works as an education assistant at my school. To this day, adults come up to her and remember her as one of their substitutes. I am very proud to have learned so much from her.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? The most memorable moment in my career was last year when my first group of first-graders graduated high school. They came down to the elementary school to do a final walk through our halls. I was able to join them for a few minutes and was honored by how many ran up to me for hugs and told me that I was still their favorite teacher. They each shared stories of things they still remembered from first grade, including their scrapbook that I made them. Thirteen out of the 18 students I had that first year were still at Watertown and graduating high school.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? Thank you for investing in me and instilling a love of learning.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I would love to be remembered as the teacher who always went above and beyond for her students and their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.