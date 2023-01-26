Jo Dean Sickler, 72, of Hartsville, passed away on Jan. 13, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Jo Dean Sickler, 72, of Hartsville, passed away on Jan. 13, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
She was born on June 8, 1950, to the late Alvin and Bessie Caldwell Roberts in Lebanon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Sickler.
She is survived by: two sons, Brian Sickler and Bradley Sickler; grandchildren, Autumn Sickler, Kenneth (Keily) Segroves; brother, Alvin Roberts, Jr.; and a sister, Linda Caldwell.
Memorial services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Saturday, conducted by Todd O’Hair.
Inurnment will follow in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Anthony Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
