Jo Evelyn Waller Taplin — known as “Mama Jo” — 79, returned to maker on June 15, 2022.
She was surrounded by her sons, Tommy Waller and Rodney Waller, and family at her home in Patterson, Missouri.
Mama Jo leaves a legacy of two children, 14 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Connie Mack Waller; her second husband, Glen William Taplin, Jr.; her sister, Lois Lane; and her parents, Etha and Birdie Sisk.
She is survived by her sisters, Betty Carter and Martha Randolph, along with eight nieces and nephews.
Evelyn served with her husband, Connie, at the Tennessee Baptist Children’s home, Grassland Heights Baptist Church, and as church hostess at First Baptist Church in Lebanon.
She joined her family on the Mount of Blessing in Samaria, Israel, for many volunteer trips.
Her laughter, wit and enthusiasm for life will live forever in our memories.
We will celebrate her life on Sunday at the Cedars of Lebanon State Park assembly hall at 4 p.m. All are invited.
A dinner in her honor will be served. Please text 573-525-1904 with the number of people in your family that plan to attend.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to loveandpurity.com, which is the ministry of Brayden and Tali Waller. It is based on the family property in Patterson.
