Joan Ybarra passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at age 83.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Joan enjoyed gardening, civil war history and fishing.
She is survived by her son Charles (Donna) Ybarra and daughter Kathy (Dudley) Callison, grandchildren Brandon Ybarra, Blake Ybarra and Angie Siroky and numerous siblings.
She is preceded in death by her husband Tony Ybarra, parents Charles and Essa Short, sisters Doris Jones and Deloris (Short) Klausner and brother Leslie Short.
Sellars Funeral, Lebanon, TN, 615-444-9393.
