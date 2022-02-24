Goodwill Career Solutions began hosting jobs fairs at Compassionate Hands Ministries in Lebanon late last year.
For individuals who stay at the homeless shelter, the fair has done more than help them land a job. It has given many their confidence back.
Six area businesses set up booths at Compassionate Hands on Tuesday to meet prospective clients for jobs, ranging from the hospitality sector to manufacturing and warehouse positions.
Goodwill career coach Serena Sheppard said that her organization does not target specific industries. Rather, it attempts to provide a comprehensive list of available positions to be able to serve as many job-seekers as possible.
Sheppard acknowledged that various skill sets are required for certain positions but pointed to one in particular that pops up in any field one may enter.
“We offer multiple training programs for digital literacy skills,” Sheppard said. “We start from the very basics. It’s almost impossible to apply for a job today if you don’t know how to use a computer.”
Sometimes, it’s a matter of a worker just wanting to move in a different direction.
“Let’s say you work in a factory, but you want to work in an office,” Sheppard said. “Maybe you don’t have experience or applicable skills. Well, we can help you get the skills to make you more employable.”
Benefits from the fair include landing a job as much as building individual morale.
“(The fair) made me think that my value is more than I thought when I came through the door,” said one job-seeker, Troy Laine. “I have a lot of skill sets. Applying those to the right place is sometimes problematic, especially if you have a low-confidence level. You know, when you’re down on your luck, you don’t always value yourself as much as you should, but when they heard what I can do, they got excited.”
Laine has experience in restaurant management and construction, in addition to some warehouse jobs. He’s operated heavy equipment for four different companies.
“Every job has its own standards,” Laine said. “Just because you drove a forklift at this place or that place, it means nothing to the new place. You have to prove yourself every time. You have to get in there and prove yourself every single day.”
A position with an erosion control company, Alpha EMC, caught Laine’s eye.
“It’s a growing business,” Laine said. “You get to work outside. The company has expanded from three to five crews in the last few months. Outside work suits me, and I have heavy-equipment training, which is good because the older you get, you can’t just always use a shovel. A man can’t grow old swinging a hammer. He has to grow old gracefully.”
Finding an open position isn’t the only barrier that the ministry’s clients face when searching for a career.
Compassionate Hands outreach coordinator and case manager Stephanie Pigg said that a recurring issue that she has seen involves transportation.
“If people are struggling with income, the first thing they let go of is their vehicles,” Pigg said. “People get behind on utilities, bills, and the costs of groceries going up, and you really can’t fix that. But if you lose your vehicle, it goes from a small slope to a steep downhill fast.”
She knows that helping the individuals she serves to get a job on second or third shift at a nearby warehouse would be life-changing, but she pointed out that many of those individuals don’t have access to transportation.
Compassionate Hands started a resource roundup to centralize the organizations in the area that could help those struggling with matters such as transportation. Pigg said that people know what they need, just not always where to find it. That’s where the resource roundup comes in.
Some of the organizations at the job fair were staffing agencies like Partners Personnel. Adolph Florez, a regional manager for the company, said that while they try to train applicants for skill sets for jobs, sometimes, it’s better to get them into a position where an employer can train them on the job.
“(The fair) gives us an opportunity to help people who have been unemployed and who are trying to get back into the workforce,” Florez said. “We have people who have experienced life challenges, whether it’s homelessness or addiction, and who are trying to get back on their feet. We also get people who have been incarcerated who are now coming back into the workforce.”
Changes to the workforce spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic has created an employees’ market, according to Florez.
“As the pandemic began, companies were cutting way back because of social distancing and supply-chain issues,” Florez said. “They weren’t using a lot of employees and were really lean. Now, companies are short-staffed, because so many people have left the workforce.
“What has happened is that we have had to redesign the workplace and really look at what the talent is and what we can do to accommodate the talent’s requests. In the years I have done this, it has fluctuated between an employees’ market and an employers’ market. Right now, it’s an employees’ market. They can dictate the pay rate and other benefits, and employers just have to try and accommodate them.”
