Joe Allen Fitzgerald, 79, of Mt. Juliet, died on Nov. 12, 2021, after suffering from Alzheimer’s.
Joe was born in Ramer and was the son of the late Bunn Porter Fitzgerald and Birdie Mae Gurley Fitzgerald.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
Over the years, Joe attended Green Hill Baptist Church, Tulip Grove Baptist Church and Shiloh Baptist Church.
A graduate of Memphis State University, Joe’s passion was in law enforcement, where he had his early career. Later, he worked in sales, where he retired from Package Products.
Joe was an avid reader and collector of books.
He was a remarkable artist and an exquisite woodworker.
Joe was preceded in death by siblings Mary Heppner, Donnie Fitzgerald, Carolyn Fitzgerald Rodgers and Charles Fitzgerald.
He is survived by: his wife of 57 years, Dolores Crabb Fitzgerald; daughters, Amy Fitzgerald Medlin, Cindy Fitzgerald (Mike) Davison, Susan (Josh) Bohannon; sisters, Ann Fitzgerald (Bill) Bailey, Martha (Steve) Kesler; grandchildren, Christopher (Sophie), Caroline, David, Jimmy, Katherine, Lilly (Jacob), Mark, Porter, Hobson, Scarlet, Kizmyn; great-grandchildren, Amelia, Oliver, Dorothy; many nieces and nephews; and honorary daughter, Christi Capers.
Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, with Kenneth R. Clayton officiating. Interment will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, located at N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive in Mt. Juliet. 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
