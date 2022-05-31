Joe Derrick Widick, 74, of Lebanon, passed away on May 27, 2022, in Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Derrick Widick and Margaret Womack Widick, and a son, Martin “Marty” Derrick Widick.
Joe is survived by: his wife of 53 years, Elaine Smith Widick; daughter, Mary Anne (Kevin) Walton; son, Lane (Kristen) Widick; grandchildren, Emilynne Widick, Nathaniel Widick, Susannah Widick, Faith Walton, John Derrick Walton, Josie Widick; and sisters, Tricia (Reed) Thomas and Mary Margaret (Lee) Whitfield.
Joe was a 1966 graduate of Hillwood High School, and received his bachelor’s degree from David Lipscomb University and his master’s degree from Tennessee State University.
He was a member of the Maple Hill Church of Christ, where he served as associate minister and elder.
He taught at Nashville Christian School for six years and served as a teacher and principal at Friendship Christian School for 25 years.
He had a passion for mission work and served on the board of directors at the Baxter Institute in Honduras.
He was the former minister of Hebron Church of Christ, Beckwith Church of Christ and Bethel Church of Christ.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the Maple Hill Church of Christ. A celebration-of-life service will follow at 6 p.m. at the church. Services will be officiated by his son, Lane Widick, son-in-law, Kevin Walton, and Rob Long.
Honorary pallbearers are the Maple Hill Church of Christ current and former elders and their spouses, Maple Hill Church of Christ Missions Committee along with their spouses, Jack and Theresa Stone, and Joe’s loving grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mr. Widick’s memory to the Maple Hill
Church of Christ missions by mailing those to 102 Maple Hill Road, Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087.
www.partlowchapel.com Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.
