Joe Kenneth Winfree, 83, of Lebanon, passed away on Aug. 16, 2023.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, C.S. and Louise Winfree; wife, Glenda Denney Winfree; daughter-in-law, Tina Rohs Winfree; brothers, James Winfree; and sisters, Jeraldine Macon and Judy VanHook.
Mr. Winfree is survived by: her daughter, Sheila (David) Vaden; son, Kevin Winfree; grandchildren, Taylor (Garrett) Blyly, Drew Vaden; great-grandchild, Ellie Blyly; sisters, Jean Gann, Jan (Jerry) Hall; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
He was the third of six children.
A 1957 graduate of Lebanon High School, he began college at Cumberland University and then attended and graduated from the University of Tennessee in August of 1962 with a bachelor of science degree in agriculture.
He married his love, Glenda, on Jan. 27, 1962.
His first full-time job was with the Tennessee Highway Department. He went to work for the local Agriculture Stabilization Conservation Service in 1969 and served as the Wilson County Executive Director. He retired in January 1997. In 1998 he joined the Wilson County Mayor’s office as Maintenance Director and retired in 2010. He was a Tuckers Crossroads Grange member for many years and served as a fair board member for 27 years.
Visitation will held at Partlow Funeral Chapel, 233 West Main St., on Sunday, August 20, 2023 from 1 p.m. — 4 p.m. Funeral Services will follow the visitation at 4 p.m. Bro. Wayne Hunt will officiate and interment will be in the Bethlehem Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kevin Winfree, David Vaden, Drew Vaden, Garrett Blyly, Clure Winfree, Jerry Hall, and Eric Rollins.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to a charity of choice in memory of Joe.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
