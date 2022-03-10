Joe Pierce, of Lebanon, passed away on Feb. 28, 2022, at age 76.
No public services have been scheduled.
Joe Luther Pierce was born in Lebanon to Margaret McIntire Pierce and Luther Pierce.
He worked in logistics.
He was very active with the senior citizen center, and he enjoyed playing pool, karaoke, cards and traveling.
He is survived by: his significant other, Carol Lannom; sisters, Gladys Plumlee, Vera Kirk, Jane Cravens; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Margaret Bowhannan and Luther Pierce, and siblings, Lurene Hall, Jessie Bowen and Raymond Moser.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.