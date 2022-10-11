Joe Reed Caldwell, 83, of Lebanon, died on Oct. 7, 2022 at his residence.
Born in DeKalb County, he was the son of the late Dawson and Irene Bratten Caldwell and was preceded in death by his sons — Jeffrey Lynn Caldwell and Kelvin Lynn Caldwell — and a sister, Reba Fox.
Joe was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and was a 48-year employee of Precision Rubber.
He is survived by: his wife of 64 years, Joyce Jennings Caldwell; son, Tony Caldwell (and his wife, Jo Beth) of Lebanon; daughters, Tammy Ervin (and husband, Joey) of Lebanon, Cynthia Jewell (and husband, Daryl) of Lebanon; 12 grandchildren (including special granddaughter, Traci Lynn); 14 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Alma Dean Whited of Lebanon and Margie Whited of Lebanon.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Joe Caldwell will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Hunter Funeral Home, with Joe Johnson officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the service time on Tuesday. Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
