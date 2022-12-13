Joel Granville Roark, Sr.

Joel Granville Roark, Sr.

Joel Roark Sr., passed away on Dec. 10, 2022, at age 86.

The funeral service, conducted by the bishops of the Latter-Day Saints Church, is at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (located at 105 Peyton Road in Lebanon). Interment in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens will follow the service.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.