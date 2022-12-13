Joel Roark Sr., passed away on Dec. 10, 2022, at age 86.
The funeral service, conducted by the bishops of the Latter-Day Saints Church, is at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (located at 105 Peyton Road in Lebanon). Interment in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens will follow the service.
Pallbearers are Bo Stubblefield, Joe Roark III, Josh Alack, Michael Boyett, Kevin Roark, and Luke Roark. Honorary pallbearers will be his great-grandsons.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.
Joel Granville Roark, Sr., was born in Nashville to Rebecca Katherine Crook and Grandville Roark.
He worked as an HVAC technician.
He enjoyed flea marketing, tinkering with motors and fixing up old cars, fishing and hunting, and playing board games with the grandchildren.
He was a member of the LDS church.
He is survived by: his children, Kathy (Lee Ward) Stubblefield, Joe Roark, Jr., Barbara Alack, Becky (Jiggs) Odum; 15 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; sisters, Julie Kathleen Langford, Edwina Kathy Presley; along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by: his wife Ponzelle Roark; son, Lonnie Roark; and daughter-in-law, Sallie Roark.
The family extends special thanks to the staff and nurses at Quality Center and Avalon Hospice.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
