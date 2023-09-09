John “Buck” Robert Woodroof passed away on Sept. 6, 2023, at the age of 72 in his hometown of Lebanon.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at the Farm Bureau Expo Center, located at 945 East Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
John “Buck” Robert Woodroof passed away on Sept. 6, 2023, at the age of 72 in his hometown of Lebanon.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at the Farm Bureau Expo Center, located at 945 East Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon.
John’s family will receive family and friends at the Expo Center on Monday from 10 a.m. until the service begins.
Interment will be at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna and will take place following the funeral service.
Buck was born in Nashville to Catherine Pugh Woodroof and John Julius Woodroof.
Buck enjoyed playing softball in the Glade during his youth.
He was a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University.
He married the love of his life, his companion and rock, Deborah Combow, and together, they raised two children, created a loving family, and ran a successful farm and business.
Buck enjoyed hunting quail and dove and raising and showing cattle.
Buck served as a county commissioner and was involved at the Wilson County Ag Center for many years.
He enjoyed traveling with friends and attending sporting events, but mostly, he cherished spending time with his grandchildren.
Buck was the owner of Mid Tenn Technologies.
John is survived by: his wife of 47 glorious years, Debbie Woodroof; children: Stephanie (Robert) Tuggle, Levi (Amber) Woodroof; grandchildren, Wade Harman, Sophie Harman, Sophia Tuggle, Wyatt Woodroof, Nash Woodroof; sister, Kathy (Gary) Brown; niece, Ashley (So) Sengsayadeth; nephew, Austin Brown; and great-nephew, Houston Sengsayadeth.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Catherine and John Woodroof.
The family would like to thank Dr. V. Seenu Reddy of Centennial Medical Center, Dr. Patrick Vargo of the Cleveland Clinic and the entire staff of nurses at Centennial Medical Center and the Cleveland Clinic for their expert and loving care that they provided to Buck and his family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in John’s honor to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which can be found online at t2t.org.
Arrangements were entrusted to Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.