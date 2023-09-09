John “Buck” Robert Woodroof

John “Buck” Robert Woodroof passed away on Sept. 6, 2023, at the age of 72 in his hometown of Lebanon.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at the Farm Bureau Expo Center, located at 945 East Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon.

