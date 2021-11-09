John C. Halbert, 84, of Lebanon passed away on Nov. 6, 2021.
Born in Wilson County, he was one of 11 children of the late Dr. Thomas Edwin Halbert, Sr., and Mary Elizabeth Grissim Halbert.
He was a graduate of Lebanon High School and Tennessee Tech University.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served aboard the USS Independence.
He was a member of First Presbyterian Church.
After retiring from Travelers Insurance, he served as the chief financial officers of Manning Carpets.
He was preceded in death by: nine siblings; Mary Sue Bland, Hays Halbert, Emile Manning, Ruth Namnoun, Jean Reasonover, Thomas E. Halbert, Jr., Clara Ingram, Robert Halbert, Sr., James Halbert; and niece and nephews, Kathy Blair, Jimmy Manning, Steve Halbert and Bill Reasonover.
He is survived by: a brother, Hamlet Halbert; sister-in-law, Sarah V. Halbert; nieces and nephews, Ann Harper, Ed Bland, Lynn Ragland, Jim Bland, Bill Halbert, Susan Craig, Joe Manning, Patsy Manning, Lee Wise, Mary Ann O’Neal, Bob Namnoun, A.J. Namnoun, John Namnoun, Sherry Takahashi, Janet Vaden, Tommy Halbert, Tim Halbert, Tom Halbert, Beth Pulley, Bob Halbert, Melinda Forbes, Patrick Halbert, Suzanne Ingram, Carol Scott, Don Ingram; special friend, Jerry Pickle; and his daughters, Dawn and Michelle.
Special thanks to caregiver Susie Sells and Halbert family friend, Steve Piercey.
A gathering for family and close friends will be held on Friday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Club House at Academy Place.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
