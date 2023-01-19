John Fay Scott, 72, of Lebanon and Murfreesboro, passed away on Jan. 15, 2023, at American House.
Born on Aug. 19, 1950, he was the son of the late John Fay Scott and Rose Nell Carmack Scott.
He retired from Bridgestone in La Vergne with 2o years of service and the Army National Guard — the 269th Military Police Company in Murfreesboro — with the rank of Master Sergeant E-8 with 20 years of service.
He was a member of Beckwith Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by: three brothers, Charles Carmack, Edward Scott, Billy Scott; and three sisters, Bessie Scott, Virginia Scott and Dortha Williams.
Survivors include: his wife, Kathy Goolsby Robinson Scott; three children, Amy (Rod) Deberry, Ryan (Maria) Scott, Chad Scott; step-daughter, Tina (Anthony) Driver; seven grandchildren, Will Deberry, Matthew Deberry, Ben Scott, Penelope Scott, Hudson Scott, Alec Scott, Mason Scott; two brothers, Elmer (Diane) Scott, George (Donna) Scott; and a sister, Thelma Rogers.
Family and friends assemble for graveside services with full military honors on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Conatser Cemetery — located on Berea Church Road in Lebanon — with Danny Tomlinson officiating.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
