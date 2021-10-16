John “J.B.” Belcher passed away on Oct. 13, 2021, at age 68.
The funeral service, conducted by Danny Sellars, is at noon on Saturday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment in Belcher Family Cemetery will follow the service.
Pallbearers are John Frank Belcher, Bruce Lee Belcher, William Cody Belcher, Bob Belcher, Jordon Fleming and Reid Smith. Honorary pallbearers are Jay Crawford, Ray Hearn, Jimmy Martin and Lee Addison.
The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service at noon.
John Wayne Belcher was born in Lebanon to Frankie Bennett and John William Belcher.
He met and married the love of his life, Christine Garner, 45 years ago.
John “J.B.” — also called “Hoghead” — was all about dirt and had his own excavating business.
He is survived by: his wife and partner, Christine Belcher, sons, John Frank (Stephanie) Belcher, Bruce Lee Belcher, William Cody Belcher; grandson, Michael Belcher; sisters, Debbie (Mark) Clark, Barbara Belcher; nephew, Bob Belcher; grandnephew, Jacob Belcher; and numerous other family members.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frankie and Bill Belcher, and his grandparents, Stella and Frank Bwelcher.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-9393
