John “Johnny” Roy Okken, Sr., 79, of Lebanon, passed away on Nov. 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
A native of Teaneck, New Jersey, he had lived in Middle Tennessee for more than 50 years.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
John “Johnny” Roy Okken, Sr., 79, of Lebanon, passed away on Nov. 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
A native of Teaneck, New Jersey, he had lived in Middle Tennessee for more than 50 years.
He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church and retired from the AT&T phone company after 34 years.
Prior to his career, he served for four years in the United States Air Force Motor Pool.
Johnny enjoyed playing softball and fishing and was known for his quiet, loving, and clever sense of humor.
He was proceeded in death by his parents — Jacob and Ann Okken — and sons, Danny Stillings and Mike Stillings.
Johnny is survived by: his wife of 58 years, Joyce (Nash) Okken; sons, John (Rhonda) Okken, Jr., Ed (Vath) Cone, Tony Cone; grandchildren, Joy (Frankie) Livesay, Marlee (Trey) Suey, Mason Okken, Michael Okken; along with as several other grandchildren, family members and friends.
Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Partee House (located at 233 West Main St. in Lebanon), followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m.
Instead of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Ascension Saint Thomas Foundation Middle Tennessee Camp Bluebird by mailing those to 4220 Harding Road, Nashville, Tennessee, 37205 (or online at www.campbluebird
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.