On Monday, June 6, 2022, John Lee Woodall, loving husband, father of four children, educator and coach passed away at the age of 89.
John was born on May 6, 1933, in Lebanon to John William and Clara Martin Woodall, and he was the oldest of four children.
He served time in the Korean War, then enrolled in college at Cumberland University and graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a degree in education. He later received a masters degree from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida.
His career teaching and coaching began at Mt. Juliet High School (during the 1960-1961 school year), followed by stops in Florida at Leesburg High, Pasco County High, Saint Leo Prep, Clewiston High and ending at Boca Raton high and middle schools.
On June 9, 1956, John Lee married Norma Faye Baggett, and they were married for 66 years. They raised four children — Toni (Bob) Corbin, Leigh Ann Woodall, Andy (Linda) Woodall and Lisa Edgeworth.
He loved playing baseball, coaching all sports and playing golf, and he was an avid Florida State University fan.
John Lee was preceded in death by: his mother and father; sister, Norma Fosson; brother, Tony Woodall; and daughter Leigh Ann Woodall.
He is survived by: his wife, Faye; children, Toni, Andy, Lisa; special niece, Donna McCario; sister, Sabra Todd; grandchildren, Sarah Guffey, Wally Peterson, Rick Edgeworth, Jesse Woodall, Jillian Woodall, Anna Krabs, Anya Woodall, Gordon Owen; and special nephew, Dylan Morris. Also surviving are six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with the funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. in Fairview Baptist Church. Pastor Brandt Waggoner will officiate services.
Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.
